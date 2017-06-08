James Comey's 'lordy' goes viral on Twitter

- (AP) -- Twitter users have latched on to former FBI Director James Comey's use of "lordy" during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with President Donald Trump.

PHOTOS: Ex-FBI Director James Comey testifies to Congress

Comey told senators Thursday morning, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with Trump.

The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

MORE: Donald Trump Jr. live tweets James Comey testimony

Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey's statement, writing, "We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes."

We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 8, 2017

"Captain America" actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in, saying he wanted Comey's phase on a T-shirt.

I need 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes' on a t-shirt — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition and joked Comey still had time use old-fashioned terms like "gadzooks" or "gramercy."