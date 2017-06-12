Pro-Trump gays banned from Charlotte Pride call on sponsors to pull funding

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A member of a local LGBTQ group, who support President Donald J. Trump, says he is asking sponsors to pull their funding from Charlotte Pride after his group was denied entry into the parade.

Brian Talbert, a member of "Deplorable Pride", tells FOX 46 Charlotte that he is calling on Wells Fargo, PNC Bank, Bank of America and others to pull their funding for the Charlotte Pride Parade and Festival in August.

Talbert says he and a fellow gay Trump supporter sent in an application to Charlotte Pride to enter a float in the 2017 Charlotte Pride Parade.

"It was going to be fun. We wanted to be energetic. We wanted to show that we weren't the racist, bigot, misogynistic…We wanted to show that we are Americans, love our country and our president. We wanted to be there to celebrate gay pride. Everything fell into place except being able to celebrate who I am," Talbert said in a previous interview with FOX 46 Charlotte.

However, Charlotte Pride denied the application and sent back the following statement:

"Charlotte Pride reserves the right to decline participation at our events to groups or organizations which do not reflect the mission, vision and values of our organization, as is acknowledged in our parade rules and regulations by all groups at the time of their parade application. In the past, we have made similar decisions to decline participation from other organizations espousing anti-LGBTQ religious or public policy stances.

Charlotte Pride envisions a world in which LGBTQ people are affirmed, respected and included in the full social and civic life of their local communities, free from fear of any discrimination, rejection, and prejudice.

Charlotte Pride invites all individuals, groups, organizations and causes which share our values to join our community's celebration of the LGBTQ community, history, arts and culture during the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade, Aug. 26-27, 2017.”

Talbert believes his political beliefs are the sole reason Charlotte Pride denied his application.

"I never thought we'd get to a day where you'd have to fear being a Republican. I've been told I can no longer be a part of the gay community, like they have some sort of power over that."

FOX 46 Charlotte first broke Talbert's story on June 7. Now that the story has gone viral, a number of people have expressed outrage over the move.

"As a gay man, I'm disgusted that you banned a group of LGBT because of their political differences. You are the epitome of intolerance," a user wrote on Charlotte Pride's Facebook page.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to Charlotte Pride for additional comment following the initial story. So far, they have yet to respond.

Talbert says he is pursuing legal action against Charlotte Pride.

Charlotte Pride takes place August 26-27, 2017 in uptown Charlotte.