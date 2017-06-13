Putnam County Sheriff: Two prison guards killed, inmates on the run

- FOX 5 News has confirmed two prison guards have been shot and killed in Putnam County, and prisoners are now on the run.

Authorities said the shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Georgia Highway 16. According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, prisoners were being transported on a bus when an inmate on the bus opened fire and killed two guards.

A witness told investigators two inmates fled the scene in a dark green Honda (GA tag RBJ6601) after the shooting. The escaped inmates have been identified as Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose. Authorities are warning anyone who sees them to call 911.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms they are responding to the shooting. We're told the scene is about a half mile from Long Shoals Road.

