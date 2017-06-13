Birthday gift from late father overwhelms teen and music lovers

Two months before Johnny Crow’s 16th birthday, his father unexpectedly passed away. However, his father, John B. Crow, had one last gift to give his son.

Johnny’s older sister, Chandler Mae Crow, drove him to a Port Huron, Michigan music store and recorded the video that has since gone viral. First, Johnny opens a card from his late father.

It read, “The happiest moments, the closest friends and family, the sweetest memories…May they all be a special part of your birthday, and an even bigger part of your year! Happy Sweet 16. Love, Dad”

Next the staff open a box revealing his gift -- a Dean Razorback electric guitar. The same guitar that Johnny had wanted for a long time.

“Dad bought it for you before he passed away, for your birthday,” his sister tells Johnny.

She told the Huffington Post, “Johnny has been wanting this guitar for a while. He would joke with my dad about getting it in the future. He was a HUGE supporter of Johnny’s music dream and lived for his family. My dad would tell everyone that he knew Johnny was going to be famous one day and worked hard to get him there.”

According to the website Metal Injection, people on Reddit were so touched by the emotional moment that they arranged for Johnny to get some lessons. The owner of the shop posted a PayPal account for Reddit users to send donations, and it has raised over $16,000.

Another user donated an additional guitar to practice on, and Johnny has been invited to hang out backstage with Alice Cooper on his upcoming tour.

Watch the video to see the emotional moment.