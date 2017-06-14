NC Congressman Robert Pittenger praises Scalise, asks public for prayers

- Congressman Robert Pittenger of North Carolina’s Ninth District made a statement concerning the shooting of Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others during a congressional baseball practice by a suspect who is now confirmed dead.

“Steve Scalise is a wonderful person, a close friend, and a great leader. Most mornings, I am in the gym with Steve. This is incredibly sad, but I am also so grateful for the extraordinarily brave Capitol Police officers who put themselves in harm’s way to prevent a massacre. Without their valor, today could have been much worse.

“Please join me in praying for quick healing for Steve, the police officers, and the Congressional aide who were injured. Today’s news was very upsetting. We will continue our work in behalf of the American people,” Pittenger said.

Several other officials have also spoken out concerning the incident including NC representative Mark Walker who was in attendance.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday just outside of Washington, DC. Alexandria police chief Michael Brown confirmed that five people, including Scalise were taken to the hospital.

Scalise is stable and is expected to make a full recovery. Two members of his private police protection were also wounded as well as two Capitol Police officers. The officers did not sustain life-threatening injuries and are in good condition, according to Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa.

The shooter, a 66-year-old Illinois native named James T. Hodgkinson has died from his injuries, according to President Donald Trump. The motive for this shooting is still unknown, according to an AP report.