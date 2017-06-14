10-month-old baby shot, killed while on walk with dad in SW Houston

- Houston police are looking for three men involved in the shooting death of a 10-month-old baby boy. The baby was shot while his father was taking him for a walk at a southwest Houston apartment complex around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"A father is taking his son out of his apartment, taking the kid for a walk," said HPD homicide Sergeant Mark Holbrook. "He walks outside and sees three black males approach him."

One of the men in his 20s and wearing a white T-shirt starts shooting at the father who runs to a convenience store across the street from his apartment complex in the 9000 block of Braesmont.

Police are now trying to locate the three men. Police are asking anyone with information about the three men to contact the HPD homicide division or Crime Stoppers.

"We would love to hear anything you have to say about this," Holbrook said. "If you're involved in this we would sure love to hear from you to find out if you intentionally killed this one-year-old or this was just an accident but I need to know which one it is."

"You can run but you can't hide," said Khalilah Lewis the baby's aunt. "Believe me you're going to get caught."

"If you're a real man you're not going to run and shoot no kid or no parent while they're holding their child," said the baby's grandmother Jawan Wilson.

Police say the father told them he didn't know the men and has no idea why they would fire a shot at him or his infant son.