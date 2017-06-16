Judge finds Michelle Carter guilty of manslaughter in texting suicide case

The young Massachusetts woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide through text messages was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Bristol Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz announced the decision. Michelle Carter, 20, faces up to 20 years in prison.

Carter, who was 17 when she persuaded Conrad Roy III, 18, to kill himself in July 2014, encouraged him to commit suicide in a series of texts and phone calls, prosecutors allege. Roy died when his pickup truck filled with carbon monoxide in a store parking lot in Fairhaven, Conn.

Carter’s lawyer argued that Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts, and was determined to take his life. They also said Carter’s text messages were a form of protected free speech.

But texts read during Carter’s trial showed she admited some guilt.

