Woman picks up what she thinks is a dog toy, actually a rattlesnake

- A California woman is spooked, but okay after accidentally picking up a rattlesnake that she thought was a dog toy.

Carla Rosso was playing with her German Shepherd on the patio of her home Calabasas at night whenshe went to pick up what she thought was the dog's rope toy. But when the thing moved in her hand, she realized it was definitely no toy.

Carla had picked up a rattlesnake. The snake was likely out on the cool patio tile to escape from the heat.

Carla's husband, Ariel, posted security camera footage of the incident on YouTube. The video quickly gained hundreds of thousands of views.

In the video's caption, Ariel said, "If you are going to pick your dog's toy in the dark, make sure it's not a live rattlesnake! Thankfully my wife Carla was not bit, but she needs to work on running away skills!"

Knowing that Carla wasn't bit, is it okay to laugh?

The video is a good reminder that during the hot summer months, rattlers like to come out and just like us,look for a cool place to hang out. Often, those places are near homes and workplaces.