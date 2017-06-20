Millions of Americans believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows

Many people believe our reputation as a country around the world couldn’t get any worse.

Well we wait to break it to you but according to the Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy, more than 16 million Americans believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

Cecily Upton, co-founder of the nonprofit FoodCorps, told the Washington Post, “Right now, we’re conditioned to think that if you need food, you go to the store. Nothing in our educational framework teaches kids where food comes from before that point.”

It gets worse.

Guess what the most popular fruit in America is -

The USDA says it’s orange juice. What’s the most popular vegetable in America? Potatoes, but before you think that sounds okay, it’s because of french fries and potato chips.

Upton believes we need to teach children where food comes from. She said,

“We still get kids who are surprised that a french fry comes from a potato, or that a pickle is a cucumber. Knowledge is power. Without it, we can’t make informed decisions.”

Let’s just hope there’s not an American out there who believes strawberry milk comes from pink cows.