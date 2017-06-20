After 20 years in a glass tank in a restaurant, 132-year-old Louie the Lobster, is going home

A restaurant owner who had a 22 pound lobster in his tank, turned down $1,000 dollars, so that he could instead return the lobster to the ocean.

Louie the Lobster is believed to be 132 years old and the poor guy has lived the last 20 years in a tank at Peter’s Clam Bar in Long Island.

For National Lobster Week, owner Butch Yamali decided to set Louie free even though a customer was trying to buy him.

Yamali told the New York Post, “He was trying to negotiate with me. He said, ‘I want to bring it home for a Father’s Day feast.’ I mean, that would’ve been some impressive feast. But I didn’t want to sell it.”

Before they dropped Louie back into the ocean, Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino said, “Today I’m announcing an official pardon for Louie the Lobster. Louie may have faced a buttery fate on a seafood lover’s plate, but today we are here to return Louie to a life that is better down where it’s wetter.”

At 132 years old, Louie proves that you’re never too old, to start over.