Trump supporter run down, stabbed after political rally

- The pro-Trump supporter Tony Forman was right in the middle of a recent protest in Cathay where emotions ran hot over the sanctuary city controversy, but nothing like the violence that's left Foreman now fighting for his life.



"This was politically motivated. That's a concern because he is a good friend of mine," Omar Navarro said. "I'm just really shocked someone would do this. What happened to free speech?"

Navarro is running to unseat the long time Democrat Maxine Waters in the 43rd District of the U.S. Congress, and there are also accusations coming from others.

The stabbing attack on Foreman is a hate crime because of his outspoken support for President Trump and the conservative agenda.

"We don't know if it is politically motivated or racially motivated, but we do know there were some racial slurs for him being white that were said to him," Tim Gionet, a friend of Foreman, said.

Foreman was in intensive care Wednesday night after being stabbed nine times.

Santa Monica police did not mention a politically motivated crime, only confirming they arrested two suspects.

"The victim and suspects got into an argument that continued as both vehicles pulled out of a parking structure and allegedly resulted in a minor traffic collision," police said.

"It's been pretty heartbreaking. He's lucky to be alive getting stabbed nine times," Gionet said.

From inside the ICU, Foreman received a special gift: a campaign sticker signed by President Trump.

Friends said they have never seen Tony smile bigger than when he got that gift.

"If you are on the other side, it doesn't mean you stab someone nine times," Navarro said. "It doesn't mean you try to silence someone's free speech. That is wrong. It's wrong."

