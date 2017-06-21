Flooding shuts down Cane Creek Park

Heavy rain forced Cane Creek Park to close its lakes, trails and beaches on Wednesday as several docks were underwater.

Union County officials and fisherman alike said it’s the highest they have ever seen the water.

Strong showers raised the lake to 18 inches above full pond. Parks and Recreation Director Jim Chaffin tells FOX 46 Charlotte rising tides drowned several fishing docks.

“The water came up high enough to wear our lifeguard stands were a foot and a half underwater,” Chaffin said.

High waters buried a sand bar underwater and blocked entrances to several trails.

“I’ve never really seen it quite this flooded before,” Arell Williams said. She has been coming to Cane Creek Park every summer and says its packed on a hot day. But this year, on the first day of summer, the park was empty.

“I came out here this morning expecting to put my boat in the water,” fisherman Ruben Rodriguez said. “And once I got here they said the docks were closed.”

The weather turned away fisherman and beach goers. Rodriguez comes to the park every Wednesday.

“I can handle cloudy,” Rodriguez said. “Any day I can be outside enjoying mother nature that’s fine with me”

Union county officials are expecting to open the park back up Thursday morning, weather permitting. They also plan to replace fixed docks with more floating docks so heavy rain doesn’t overtake the lake again.