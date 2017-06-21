Cocaine worth $2 million found in unlicensed Highland Park daycare center

- Cocaine with a street value of two million dollars was found just feet away from a Highland Park daycare center where children would sleep, according to investigators.



They say the home on Marmion way was operating as an illegal daycare center with kids ranging from 2-7 years old.



"The cocaine was allegedly found in a location and room next to a child's bed," says L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer.



Investigators say small bags of the drug were also found on a dresser next to a Playstation.



"Any person who's humane who's going to hear that it's going to break their heart somewhat. To hear innocent kids be around that sort of environment," said one neighbor who wanted to remain unnamed.



Investigators arrested 48-year-old Felipe Talamante and his 19-year-old son Miguel Talamonte after they were accused of trying to sell 20 kilograms worth of cocaine to an undercover DEA agent back in May.



Detective say kids were around the home during that sale.



It's cocaine.... investigators say came directly from Mexico. Likely they say...from cartels.



Neighbors say they would have never suspected anything



"I'm shocked. Everyone is really quiet on this particular block. So to hear that - I mean, I had no idea. I would have never thought about that it's kinda weird," said George Carrasquillo.



Now the city attorney turning his focus to the home, saying he will file a temporary restraining order to put a stop to the unlicensed day care.



"We can come into a neighborhood, identify a property that's a source of gangs or drugs and change the world for the families who live there," said Feuer.



Two years ago, the elder Telemnote was arrested for the same crime at the same place. Both father and son are behind bars with a bail of a million dollars.



Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.