Police: Infant drowns in bathtub while mother was on Facebook

Parker County sheriff's investigators say an infant drowned in a bathtub while her mother was on Facebook.

21-year-old Cheyenne Stuckey is charged with injury to a child for the death of her 7-month old Zayla Hernandez. Her other three young children had been in CPS custody up until last month.

Not only did the arrest affidavit detail how Stuckey was on Facebook while Zayla was unattended in the tub. Her neighbor is telling us more about those messages because she was involved in them.

It was inside a Reno mobile home where Parker County Sheriff's Deputies say Zayla drowned on June 13. Investigators say the infant was left unsupervised in the bathtub with the water running by Stuckey.

According to an arrest affidavit, "she left the bathroom and became distracted by her 2-year-old and then by Facebook… using Facebook messenger to have a conversation with a neighbor that was accusing her of stealing a package from the mail."

The neighbor referenced in the report was Malisa Ogle.

“She's the one who found me on Facebook and messaged me, so I did not initiate the conversation,” the neighbor said. “I didn’t accuse her of taking it. I just asked her if she had it because it got delivered and she brought me my mail, but I never got my package.”

That package, Ogle says, contained $250 worth of jewelry. The arrest affidavit states around the same time Stuckey was messaging Ogle from a bedroom at the opposite side of the trailer from the bathroom, "she was also discussing types of drug paraphernalia with another person on Facebook.”

According to screenshots of the messages seen by investigators "she was away from Hernandez at 4:15 p.m. when she sent a message and did not check on the infant again until 4:33 p.m."

Eighteen minutes had passed, and the report says Stuckey “found her floating in the tub face down and unresponsive." The next morning, Ogle says she got a disturbing message from Stuckey.

“Hey, my daughter passed away last night because I was so busy helping you find your package,” Ogle said Stuckey messaged her. “I hope you find your expensive jewelry. At least you still have your baby.”

According to a spokeswoman, Stuckey’s other kids had been in foster care and were just returned to her about a month before Zayla died. Detectives say the kids were removed due to neglect.

Stuckey remains in the Parker County Jail and charged with injury to a child. No bond has been set.