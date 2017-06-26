Teen fatally shot during fight in Rock Hill identified

- A 17-year-old was shot and killed during a fight Sunday night in Rock Hill, police said.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the area of Sunset and Roddey Street near a park around 6:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The 17-year-old male was pronounced dead on scene. A 20-year-old female was struck by a stray bullet, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased, but Rock Hill Schools told FOX 46 Charlotte that Quan Torbit, a rising senior at South Pointe High School, was killed.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is urged to call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-321.