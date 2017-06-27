New island appears off North Carolina coast, tourists rowing over despite warnings

BUXTON, NC (FOX NEWS) -- There’s always a new place to be discovered on this little blue marble of ours.

A new island, just off the tip of Cape Point in Buxton, N.C., has practically crept up overnight. The island is approximately a mile long and three football fields wide.

“It was just a little bump in April,” said Janice Reagan to The Virginian-Pilot. Her son, Caleb, has named it “Shelly Island” for the scores of untouched seashells that are found nearby.