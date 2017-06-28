Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Lancaster girl

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening for a 13-year-old Lancaster girl who is believed to have been kidnapped.

The alert was issued for 13-year-old Shavon Le'Feye Randle. Lancaster police believe she's in grave danger because someone called her family and told them they have her and are threatening to harm her.

Shavon is 5’5” and weighs 120 pounds. She had on a white t-shirt and blue basketball shorts when she was abducted.

The suspect vehicle is a white four-door sedan with damage to the rear passenger-side quarter panel.

Every minute that passes by seems like an eternity for the Randle family. The missing girl's aunt says they have complete faith in God and investigators that Shavon will be found safe.

The 13-year-old was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday. She’s described as a fun-loving, sweet girl who, her aunt says, knows better than to talk to strangers.

Family and friends have been gathering outside a relative’s home located off Southridge Drive where police believe Shavon was kidnapped around 10: 30 a.m. She was at the home, caring for a disabled cousin. Police have not said whether the two were alone or someone else was with them.

It was around 10:45 a.m. when a family member says they got a call from an unknown man saying he had Shavon and was threatening to harm her. That family member called 911.

“It's the most horrible thing in the world. That’s somebody's child. That's my niece. That’s somebody’s sister,” said Latoya Randle. “Like I said, she's innocent. She's just a kid doing what kids do. She hasn't doing anything to anybody to deserve this. I have no idea who would even think to take her. That's what makes the waiting the hardest part because we don't know a lot. We're just kind of getting bits and pieces. We just want to know she's coming home.

Randle pleaded to Shavon’s kidnapper to bring her home.

“I just want you to know that your family loves you. We believe that you're coming home,” she said. “And whoever has her, she hasn't done anything to anybody. Please let her come home.”

The detective handling the case says there was no sign of forced entry at the home where Shavon was last seen. They said the suspect made several calls to the family member in a short period of time, but those calls since stopped.

The detective would not say what type of demands the suspect was making. The FBI is working with Lancaster police to figure out where that call came from.

Anyone who may see the vehicle or Shavon is urged not to approach but rather call 911 or call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.