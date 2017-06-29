Remember a world without iPhones? The revolutionary device officially turns 10

The late Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds the first iPhone at Macworld in January 2007. Photo courtesy of Apple.

- Remember a world without iPhones?

It was 10 years ago today that customers were able to pull out their credit cards and get their hands on the revolutionary device, one that has so many features now that making a phone call almost an afterthought to some.

There is no doubt that the late Apple CEO Steve Job “magical product” has reshaped culture, shaken up industries, put computers in billions of pockets and made it possible to do just about anything with a few taps on a screen. Jobs introduced the iPhone in January 2007, but real people could actually walk into a store and buy one on June 29 that same year.

Besides its then 3.5-inch touch screen, the first iPhone featured a browser for on-the-go web surfing and built-in apps to check email and get directions. In Apple's marketing materials, the company described to customers that an iPhone was a wider iPod that you could make phone calls with "by simply pointing at a name or number." At the time, the iPhone only worked with AT&T's Cingular service.

Apple has sold more than 1 billion iPhones since its debut, spawning millions of mobile applications and prodding other technology companies to make similar smartphones that have become like phantom limbs for much of the world.

KTVU's Lisa Fernandez and the Associated Press contributed to this report.