Baby gorilla at Philadelphia Zoo gets name handpicked by mom

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A new baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo finally has a name and his mother picked it out.

The zoo says keepers decorated boxes with three name choices and filled them with treats. Whichever box mom Kira went to first would be the baby's name.

The zoo partnered with the Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center in the Democratic Republic of Congo to generate a list of names. They included: Wasingya (Wa-SEEN-jah) which means "thank you very much"; Lwanzo (La-WAN-zoh) which means "love"; and Ajabu (ah-JAH-boo) meaning "miracle" in Swahili.

Mom Kira headed straight for the box labeled "Ajabu."

Due to concerns about Kira's and the baby's health, Ajabu was born earlier this month with the help of a team of veterinarians and doctors who treat people.

The team delivered him using forceps and an episiotomy.