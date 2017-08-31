False FEMA information circulating on the internet

- As flooded residents move through the process of cleaning up and rebuilding they're going to be bombarded with a lot of information, especially regarding FEMA assistance.

Many will be filing with FEMA to get financial assistance and perhaps a temporary place to live.

Some of the FEMA information circulating online and on social media is FALSE.

Here are the top three we need to shed light on:

There are reports FEMA is looking to hire 1,000 people paying them $2,000/week for 90 days: FALSE .



. Texas residents getting robo calls saying their flood premiums are past due and they need to pay to have coverage for Hurricane Harvey: FALSE .



. Finally reports that FEMA charges for services such as damage inspections or contractor repairs: FALSE.

Also, there may be some confusion with financial help you get from FEMA and Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Unemployment assistance is for those who lose their job because of Harvey. To get that assistance you apply through the Texas Work force Commission. To get federal disaster relief you apply with FEMA. One is federal, one is state.

Click here for FEMA Emergency Assistance.

Click here for more information on FEMA resources related to Harvey.