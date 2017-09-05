Charlotte church collecting donations, getting results for Harvey victims

- The Charlotte community is working to get results for Hurricane Harvey victims. A local church is collecting donations to help those flooded by the storm.

Freedom House Church locations began collecting donations for victims of the deadly storm last week. Church leaders tell FOX 46 Charlotte the outpouring of love and support for Harvey victims has been tremendous.

"It's been amazing, especially on Sunday. We actually had two churches bring all of these waters you see right here, about 60, different things of water, pallets of water. We have just tons of stuff coming in, financial donations coming in.It's amazing to see what the community is doing together," Troy Maxwell said, senior pastor of Freedom House Church.

Locations for the supply drop off for Houston flood relief:

Charlotte 2638 State Road

South End Location 3000 Griffith Street

CrossFit Cornelius 19721 Smith Circle

Hough High School 12420 Bailey Road

For more details about Freedom House Church and how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims,