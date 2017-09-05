Firefighter finds fiancé's wedding dress unharmed in house ravaged by Hurricane Harvey

- Kyle Parry, a Lumberton, TX firefighter, was serving his community in the wake of Hurricane Harvey when his own neighborhood was threatened with massive flooding.

Parry had been evacuating people from their flooded homes early into Hurricane Harvey before he learned where he lived was about to be “swallowed by water,” as the Dallas News said. Parry became concerned for the fate of his home – not just for structural damage, but because of what it held.

Parry and his fiancée Stephanie Hoekstra had been planning to wed a few weeks after the hurricane hit ground. They had stockpiled their wedding accoutrement, including boxes of linens, decorations, and the dress Hoekstra was to wear, at Parry’s home.

It wasn’t until days later when Parry was able to check in on his home to see how much damage had been done.

If you would like to help this couple, click here.

More on this story at FoxNews.com