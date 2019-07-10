< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417301863" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417301863" data-article-version="1.0">3 Tennessee children missing, endangered child alert issued</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417301863-417302737"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: @TBInvestigation" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photos: @TBInvestigation</figcaption> </figure> </aside> https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: @TBInvestigation" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photos: @TBInvestigation</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417301863-417302737" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: @TBInvestigation" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photos: @TBInvestigation</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/3-tennessee-children-missing-endangered-child-alert-issued?fbclid=IwAR1aea_oo8KjNO8ZZnwmTaCX-vfracytobPKnmLNnGSr2ziEwHp1n4M8idU">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 12:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian. </p><p>The three missing children are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, identified as Amanda Essex and Michael Dareel Christian.</p><p>Analia, 6, is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 50 pounds. Abigail, 2, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs 35 pounds. Michale, 1, has brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs 25 pounds. </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued for three children missing from Maury County. Analia Essex, Abigail Christian, and Michale Christian are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. <a href="https://t.co/WgowWTnJ5N">pic.twitter.com/WgowWTnJ5N</a></p>— TBI (@TBInvestigation) <a href="https://twitter.com/TBInvestigation/status/1148783382937178112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 10, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>According to the TBI, the parents are wanted for custodial interference. The three children and parents were last seen on Tuesday, July 9 in Van Buren County. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403454" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/18/GETTY_cheeseburgers_091818_1537261707488_6087511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recall Alert: Buns sold at Walmart, Aldi, Sam's, Publix and others may have plastic inside</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A recall has been issued for multiple brands of hot dog and hamburger buns sold in stores across the country.</p><p>Flower Foods said the affected products could contain small pieces of hard plastic, which may cause a choking hazard. There have been no reports of injuries or illnesses connected with the recall.</p><p>The hot dog and hamburger buns were distributed under a wide variety of brand names to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/world-cup-champions-nyc-celebrations" title="World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York" data-articleId="417234132" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Megan_Rapinoe_0_7503803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Megan_Rapinoe_0_7503803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Megan_Rapinoe_0_7503803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Megan_Rapinoe_0_7503803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Megan_Rapinoe_0_7503803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan Rapinoe spoke at a victory celebration at New York City Hall." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span>, <span class="author">STACEY DELIKAT </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Members of the U.S. women's soccer team waved from floats as fans cheered during a victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.</p><p>'Ticker-tape' - named for the long strands of ticker tape that used to be showered down from office buildings, but has since been replaced with paper confetti-- rained down on the FIFA Women's World Cup champions.</p><p>Co-captain Megan Rapinoe and her teammates shared a float with Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro. Rapinoe struck her now-famous victory pose, took a swig of Champagne and handed the bottle to a fan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/emmy-winning-actor-rip-torn-has-died-at-the-age-of-88" title="Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88" data-articleId="417188942" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rip Torn at the photo call of &quot;Happy Tears&quot;at the 59th Berlin Film Festival. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Award-winning television, film and theater actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88, according to his publicist.</p><p>Publicist Rick Miramontez says Torn died Tuesday afternoon at his home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side. No cause of death was given.</p><p>Torn was a free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor who won an Emmy late in his career for his comedy turn on TV's "The Larry Sanders Show."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-bike-camp-teaches-youth-about-safety"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_20190710102912"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charlotte Bike Camp teaches youth about safety</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/world-cup-champions-nyc-celebrations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/Getty_WorldCupParade2_071019_1562770828687_7499679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe at The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Victory Parade and City Hall Ceremony on July 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)" title="Getty_WorldCupParade2_071019_1562770828687-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cmpd-officer-of-the-month-officer-john-causey-helps-south-charlotte-neighbors"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_7497901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CMPD_Officer_of_the_Month__Officer_John__0_20190710044434"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMPD Officer of the Month: Officer John Causey helps south Charlotte neighbors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cell-phone-video-shows-moments-after-restaurant-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cell_phone_video_shows_moments_after_Ste_0_7497630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cell_phone_video_shows_moments_after_Ste_0_20190710041624"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cell phone video shows moments after deadly Steak 'n Shake shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-in-string-of-convenience-store-robberies-in-hickory" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Hickory%20PD%20Alan%20Logan%20071019_1562776917254.jpg_7506501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Hickory%20PD%20Alan%20Logan%20071019_1562776917254.jpg_7506501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Hickory%20PD%20Alan%20Logan%20071019_1562776917254.jpg_7506501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Hickory%20PD%20Alan%20Logan%20071019_1562776917254.jpg_7506501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Hickory%20PD%20Alan%20Logan%20071019_1562776917254.jpg_7506501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alan&#x20;Lamonte&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Logan&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;Hickory&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man arrested in string of convenience store robberies in Hickory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/3-tennessee-children-missing-endangered-child-alert-issued" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/TBI_missing%20children_071019_1562776115821.jpg_7502834_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;&#x40;TBInvestigation" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 Tennessee children missing, endangered child alert issued</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pd-salisbury-waffle-house-shooter-arrested" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Untitled-2_1562775865380_7502831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Untitled-2_1562775865380_7502831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Untitled-2_1562775865380_7502831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Untitled-2_1562775865380_7502831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Untitled-2_1562775865380_7502831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jaquan&#x20;Morris&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x20;and&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;attempted&#x20;murder&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Salisbury&#x20;Waffle&#x20;House&#x20;last&#x20;month&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Salisbury&#x20;PD&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Accused Salisbury Waffle House shooter arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/crews-search-for-possible-missing-boater-on-the-catawba-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/wjzy_body%20found%20on%20river_071019_1562776892367.jpg_7506404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/wjzy_body%20found%20on%20river_071019_1562776892367.jpg_7506404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/wjzy_body%20found%20on%20river_071019_1562776892367.jpg_7506404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/wjzy_body%20found%20on%20river_071019_1562776892367.jpg_7506404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/wjzy_body%20found%20on%20river_071019_1562776892367.jpg_7506404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body recovered after idle boat found on South Fork Catawba River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-bike-camp-teaches-youth-about-safety" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Charlotte_Bike_Camp_teaches_youth_about__0_7497668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charlotte Bike Camp teaches youth about safety</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More 