- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall of interest to those who will fire up their grills this Memorial Day weekend.

Aurora Packing Company, Inc., of North Aurora, Ill., is recalling about 62,112 pounds of raw beef products out of concerns that the products may be contaminated with E. coli.

The problem was discovered during random tests by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. No one has yet reported illnesses associated with the meats.

The beef products were packaged on April 19, 2019, bear establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped nationwide for further processing and distribution.

A full list of affected products can be found here.

Those with the affected products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.