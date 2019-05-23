< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 62,000 pounds of beef products recalled amid E. coli concerns 62,000 pounds of beef products recalled amid E. coli concerns data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY%20raw%20beef%20052319_1558630741600.jpg_7305798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY%20raw%20beef%20052319_1558630741600.jpg_7305798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY%20raw%20beef%20052319_1558630741600.jpg_7305798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY%20raw%20beef%20052319_1558630741600.jpg_7305798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408594610-408594163" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY%20raw%20beef%20052319_1558630741600.jpg_7305798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY%20raw%20beef%20052319_1558630741600.jpg_7305798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY%20raw%20beef%20052319_1558630741600.jpg_7305798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY%20raw%20beef%20052319_1558630741600.jpg_7305798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY%20raw%20beef%20052319_1558630741600.jpg_7305798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 23 2019 01:00PM EDT about 62,112 pounds of raw beef products out of concerns that the products may be contaminated with E. coli.</p><p>The problem was discovered during random tests by the <a href="https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2019/recall-057-2019-release">USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service</a>. 