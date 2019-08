- A 9-year-old boy with autism was found safe after he disappeared from a South Carolina YMCA Camp, authorities said.

Matthew Yarborough was reported missing around 6 p.m. from YMCA Camp in Greenville Thursday.

Officials said Yarborough was found Friday morning, a little hungry, but safe. Authorities did not say where he was found.

Search and Rescue Teams resumed their search for Matthew around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning after suspending it Thursday night.