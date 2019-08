- They say that every dog has his day.

And for one Arizona shelter dog, that day has come, as he lands a starring role in the upcoming Disney remake of "Lady and the Tramp," FOX Carolina and KTVK reported.

"Monte," a 2-year-old terrier mix, once called HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix his "home," until he was adopted.

Monte was rescued from the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley in Las Cruces, New Mexico, by HALO Animal Rescue in April 2018.

HALO partners with other rescue organizations and shelters - that's how Monte ended up there, said HALO President and CEO Heather Allen.

For more on this adorable story, please click here!