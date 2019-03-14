< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Falabama-bill-would-allow-churchgoers-to-carry-guns width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alabama bill would allow churchgoers to carry guns <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Alabama bill would allow churchgoers to carry guns&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY%20gun%20generic%20031419_1552585655329.jpg_6891743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Alabama bill would allow churchgoers to carry guns&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY%20gun%20generic%20031419_1552585655329.jpg_6891743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/alabama-bill-would-allow-churchgoers-to-carry-guns" data-title="Alabama bill would allow churchgoers to carry guns" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/alabama-bill-would-allow-churchgoers-to-carry-guns" addthis:title="Alabama bill would allow churchgoers to carry guns"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394864909");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394864909-394864647"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY%20gun%20generic%20031419_1552585655329.jpg_6891743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/GETTY%20gun%20generic%20031419_1552585655329.jpg_6891743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption> (Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div By Talia Kaplan, Fox News
Posted Mar 14 2019 01:50PM EDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 01:49PM EDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394864909" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>MONTGOMERY, Ala. (FOX NEWS)</strong> -- Some Alabama lawmakers want churchgoers to be able to defend themselves in church -- so they are proposing a bill that would allow them to be armed while sitting on the pews.</p><p>State Rep. Lynn Greer filed a bill this month in the State Legislature called the "Alabama Church Protection Act," which would allow parishioners to carry guns in church.</p><p>Al.com reported the Republican state lawmaker said he proposed the bill, HB 36, at the request of a church in his district after shootings in other states.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/bill-would-up-pay-for-nc-teachers-who-carry-guns">BILL WOULD UP PAY FOR NC TEACHERS WHO CARRY GUNS</a></strong></p><p>According to the proposed legislation, “a person is not criminally liable for using physical force, including deadly force, in self-defense or in the defense of another person on the premises of a church under certain conditions.”</p><p>The bill was previously introduced in the State House of Representatives last year and would add churches to the 2006 Stand Your Ground law, which allows someone to use force if they feel their life is threatened, according to Al.com.</p><p><strong><a 