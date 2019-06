- A police department in Alabama decided to turn a 'loose goat call' into an Old Town Road music video.

In the video, the goat plays a supporting role capitalizing on the Old Town Road video craze. The Irondale Police Department shared the video to their Facebook page Tuesday, changing the words referencing 'horse' to 'goat.'

The rescued goat happily sang some back up vocals with the police officer and sounds of the goat were mixed in with the music and officer's singing.

"What do you do when you respond to a call about loose goats? You make a video!" the Irondale Police Department said on their page.