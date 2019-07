- Officials at the South Carolina Aquarium are asking for some positive vibes for their favorite "gator guy."

Alabaster. the albino alligator, has been experiencing health issues, including a disinterest in food and a skin rash, the aquarium wrote on Facebook.

"Our husbandry team and vet staff are actively engaged in his care and doing everything we can to figure out what's going on," they posted. "Rest assured he's getting the best possible care."

Albino alligators lack the ability to produce melanin in their skin. The genetic defect gives their skin a yellowish white appearance and the eyes generally cast a pinkish hue. They are extremely rare. Biologists estimate there are only about 100 in the world.

Alabaster came to the South Carolina Aquarium in 2010 and currently lives in the black swamp exhibit.

Aquarium staff say they will continue to monitor Alabaster's condition. In the meantime, they ask for everyone to send good thoughts his way.

