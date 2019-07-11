Albino alligators lack the ability to produce melanin in their skin. The genetic defect gives their skin a yellowish white appearance and the eyes generally cast a pinkish hue. They are extremely rare. Biologists estimate there are only about 100 in the world.
Alabaster came to the South Carolina Aquarium in 2010 and currently lives in the black swamp exhibit.
Aquarium staff say they will continue to monitor Alabaster's condition. In the meantime, they ask for everyone to send good thoughts his way.
This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.
There is probably nothing more irresistible or ingenious than French fries, which is why the food deservedly has its own day.
Whether you dip your fries in ketchup, chili, or a milkshake, celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13 by taking advantage of these crispy deals:
Carl's Jr : Score a free small order of fries and a small drink when you buy a Western Bacon Cheeseburger if you join their email list.
EDEN, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina police say nobody was inside a KFC restaurant when it was destroyed in an overnight explosion.
Police responded to the blast in Eden, North Carolina, around 1 a.m. Thursday. Eden Police photos show the collapsed building with debris scattered on the road and throughout the parking lot. Just the KFC sign was left untouched.
Investigators say they believe nobody was inside at the time. Police haven't said what may have caused the explosion.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in special counsel Robert Mueller's report , including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The panel also voted to authorize subpoenas for documents and testimony related to Trump's handling of immigration, including on the separation of migrant families at the southern border. The resolution authorizes an investigation into whether there have been any discussions of Trump offering pardons to Homeland Security officials who work on immigration issues.
Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York will make the final decision about issuing the subpoenas and has said they can be avoided if witnesses and the administration cooperate voluntarily. The vote was 21-12.