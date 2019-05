- UPDATE 5/24: Police said a tipster spotted the suspect Matias Martinez and 23-month-old Octavia Shaw in the area where they disappeared Thursday night and called authorities.

"We're pleased to report she's been safely recovered and he's in custody!" they said Friday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 23-month-old girl who has reportedly been abducted by a man following a traffic stop.

Authorities are searching for Octavia Shaw and the suspect, Matias Martinez, 37, near Chattanooga, Tenn. TBI said Martinez reportedly took off on foot with the child following a traffic stop on Boyscout Rd.

TBI released a photo taken from police dash-cam footage showing the suspect and the young girl before he reportedly ran away with her.

MORE #AMBERAlert DETAILS: Here's a still of the dash cam video, provided by @hcsotn, from this afternoon's traffic stop, representing the last-known clothing both individuals are wearing. Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Octavia or Matias.



Investigators have not specified whether or not the man knew the child.

Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.