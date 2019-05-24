< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News
Local
South Carolina
U.S. & World
Politics
FOX 46 Investigates
Entertainment
Getting Results
Faith
FOX 46 News App style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/police-child-taken-to-the-hospital-after-struck-by-vehicle-in-north-charlotte">Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-detention-center-officer-accused-of-assaulting-woman"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Mecklenburg_County_detention_center_offi_0_7309246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer accused of assaulting woman"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-detention-center-officer-accused-of-assaulting-woman">Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer accused of assaulting woman</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/huntersville-mom-says-no-protections-in-place-for-students-who-see-something-say-something-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Huntersville_mom_says_no_protections_in__0_7309437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Huntersville mom says no protections in place for students who 'see something, say something'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/huntersville-mom-says-no-protections-in-place-for-students-who-see-something-say-something-">Huntersville mom says no protections in place for students who 'see something, say something'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/rescue-divers-train-following-deadly-week-on-local-waterways"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Rescue_divers_train_following_deadly_wee_0_7309260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rescue divers train following deadly week on local waterways"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/rescue-divers-train-following-deadly-week-on-local-waterways">Rescue divers train following deadly week on local waterways</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/police-child-taken-to-the-hospital-after-struck-by-vehicle-in-north-charlotte">Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-detention-center-officer-accused-of-assaulting-woman">Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer accused of assaulting woman</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/huntersville-mom-says-no-protections-in-place-for-students-who-see-something-say-something-">Huntersville mom says no protections in place for students who 'see something, say something'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/rescue-divers-train-following-deadly-week-on-local-waterways">Rescue divers train following deadly week on local waterways</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/fox-46-gets-results-for-woman-dealing-with-rat-infested-apartment">FOX 46 gets results for woman dealing with 'rat infested' apartment</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/sowing-seeds-for-change-west-boulevard-coalition-community-garden-flourishes">Sowing seeds for change: West Boulevard Coalition community garden flourishes</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=82878773"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary Police locate missing 23-month-old; capture man that disappeared with her fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police locate missing 23-month-old; capture man that disappeared with her&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/amber-alert-23-month-old-girl-taken-by-man-following-traffic-stop-in-tennessee" data-title="Police locate missing 23-month-old; capture man that disappeared with her" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/amber-alert-23-month-old-girl-taken-by-man-following-traffic-stop-in-tennessee" addthis:title="Police locate missing 23-month-old; capture man that disappeared with her"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408762890.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408762890");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408762890-408764760"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: 23-month-old Octavia Shaw and suspect 37-year-old Matias Martinez (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photos: 23-month-old Octavia Shaw and suspect 37-year-old Matias Martinez (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408762890-408764760" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: 23-month-old Octavia Shaw and suspect 37-year-old Matias Martinez (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)" /> Photos: 23-month-old Octavia Shaw and suspect 37-year-old Matias Martinez (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 24 2019 07:23AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 08:11AM EDT and 23-month-old Octavia Shaw in the area where they disappeared Thursday night and called authorities.</p><p>"We're pleased to report she's been safely recovered and he's in custody!" they said Friday morning. </p><p>_____________________</p><p>The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 23-month-old girl who has reportedly been abducted by a man following a traffic stop.</p><p>Authorities are searching for Octavia Shaw and the suspect, Matias Martinez, 37, near Chattanooga, Tenn. TBI said Martinez reportedly took off on foot with the child following a traffic stop on Boyscout Rd.</p><p>TBI released a photo taken from police dash-cam footage showing the suspect and the young girl before he reportedly ran away with her.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">MORE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AMBERAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AMBERAlert</a> DETAILS: Here's a still of the dash cam video, provided by <a href="https://twitter.com/hcsotn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hcsotn</a>, from this afternoon's traffic stop, representing the last-known clothing both individuals are wearing. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump moves to escalate investigation of intel agencies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump is directing the U.S. intelligence community to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation of the origins of the multi-year probe into whether Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.</p><p>The move marks an escalation in Trump's efforts to "investigate the investigators," as he continues to try to undermine the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe amid mounting Democratic calls to bring impeachment proceedings.</p><p>Press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump is delegating to Barr the "full and complete authority" to declassify documents relating to the probe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-says-intruder-entered-his-home-cleaned-everything-and-left-behind-toilet-paper-rose" title="Man says intruder entered his home, cleaned everything and left behind toilet paper rose" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_says_intruder_broke_into_his_home_an_0_7308448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_says_intruder_broke_into_his_home_an_0_7308448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_says_intruder_broke_into_his_home_an_0_7308448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_says_intruder_broke_into_his_home_an_0_7308448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_says_intruder_broke_into_his_home_an_0_7308448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Massachusetts man said a stranger broke into his home and instead of stealing items, left the house fresh and clean." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man says intruder entered his home, cleaned everything and left behind toilet paper rose</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Massachusetts man got quite the surprise when he came home from work last week – strangers had broken into his house. Nothing was missing, but it had been thoroughly cleaned.</p><p></p><p>On May 15, Nate Roman, of Marlborough, said a stranger entered his home while he was at work. He said it’s possible he left the back door unlocked because there were no signs of forced entry.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teen-mom-graduates-as-valedictorian-with-more-than-1m-in-scholarships-school-says" title="Teen mom graduates as valedictorian with more than $1M in scholarships, school says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris_1558648237805.jpg_7307036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris_1558648237805.jpg_7307036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris_1558648237805.jpg_7307036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris_1558648237805.jpg_7307036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/Lamyrical%20Harris_1558648237805.jpg_7307036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A teenager who gave birth to a baby boy while still in high school went on to become the valedictorian of her class and earn more than $1 million in academic scholarships." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen mom graduates as valedictorian with more than $1M in scholarships, school says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> <p More News Stories Featured Videos
Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte
Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer accused of assaulting woman
Huntersville mom says no protections in place for students who 'see something, say something'
Rescue divers train following deadly week on local waterways
Watch more videos alt="FOX 46 Charlotte " title="wjzy_child hit by vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-detention-center-officer-accused-of-assaulting-woman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Mecklenburg_County_detention_center_offi_0_7309246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mecklenburg_County_detention_center_offi_0_20190524025425"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer accused of assaulting woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/huntersville-mom-says-no-protections-in-place-for-students-who-see-something-say-something-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Huntersville_mom_says_no_protections_in__0_7309437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Huntersville_mom_says_no_protections_in__0_20190524032836"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Huntersville mom says no protections in place for students who 'see something, say something'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rescue-divers-train-following-deadly-week-on-local-waterways"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Rescue_divers_train_following_deadly_wee_0_7309260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rescue_divers_train_following_deadly_wee_0_20190524025612"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rescue divers train following deadly week on local waterways</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div Most Recent
Two great white sharks ping off North Carolina coast
94-year-old WWII vet from North Carolina training to be coffee barista
Sheriff: Suspect in white van trying to 'lure women' in Chester County
Police locate missing 23-month-old; capture man that disappeared with her
Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte
More Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;OCEARCH&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Two great white sharks ping off North Carolina coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/94-year-old-wwii-vet-from-north-carolina-training-to-be-coffee-barista" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WWII&#x20;Veteran&#x20;Bob&#x20;Sargent&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Jim&#x20;Amos&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>94-year-old WWII vet from North Carolina training to be coffee barista</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sheriff-suspect-in-white-van-trying-to-lure-women-in-chester-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Chester&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Suspect in white van trying to 'lure women' in Chester County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-23-month-old-girl-taken-by-man-following-traffic-stop-in-tennessee" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;23-month-old&#x20;Octavia&#x20;Shaw&#x20;and&#x20;suspect&#x20;37-year-old&#x20;Matias&#x20;Martinez&#x20;&#x28;Tennessee&#x20;Bureau&#x20;of&#x20;Investigation&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police locate missing 23-month-old; capture man that disappeared with her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-child-taken-to-the-hospital-after-struck-by-vehicle-in-north-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 