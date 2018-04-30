Amber Alert in Virginia canceled after 2 kids found safe, mother arrested, police say

- An Amber Alert has been canceled in Virginia after two children were found safe and their mother was taken into custody, according to officials.

Authorities say Camille Marie Crumbly, the children's non-custodial mother, was taken into custody in Ohio after the alert was issued out of Roanoke on Monday. Officials confirm the children were found safe.

Virginia State Police said the children and their mother were believed to be traveling in a white 2018 GMC Sierra U-Haul with Arizona license plate AH96145 and heading toward Indiana.

Camille Crumbly was believed to be with her girlfriend, Tineshia Monae Mack, authorities stated.