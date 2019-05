- As the busy summer travel period quickly approaches, American Airlines announced they're eliminating oversize bag fees for common sports and music equipment.

This change will take effect on or after Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

American Airlines said the updated policies, which will be music to the ears of musicians, will also ensure that customers can more easily pursue active and healthy lifestyles wherever their travels may take them, without having to pay additional oversize bag fees.

Customers can check common oversize sports and music equipment as standard baggage, up to the maximum allowed dimensions and within the weight requirements. Click here for their full policy.

Further break-down of the new policy: