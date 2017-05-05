< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> American Airlines eliminates oversize bag fees for sports, music equipment fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=American Airlines eliminates oversize bag fees for sports, music equipment&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/american-airlines-eliminates-oversize-bag-fees-for-sports-music-equipment" data-title="American Airlines eliminates oversize bag fees for sports, music equipment" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/american-airlines-eliminates-oversize-bag-fees-for-sports-music-equipment" addthis:title="American Airlines eliminates oversize bag fees for sports, music equipment"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408165044.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408165044");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408165044-370031711"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image via FOX News" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Image via FOX News</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408165044-370031711" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/05/05/American%20Airlines_1493998437485_3271459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 21 2019 12:48PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 01:02PM EDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408165044" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - As the busy summer travel period quickly approaches, American Airlines announced they're eliminating oversize bag fees for common sports and music equipment. </p><p>This change will take effect on or after Tuesday, May 21, 2019. </p><p>American Airlines said the updated policies, which will be <em>music to the ears</em> of musicians, will also ensure that customers can more easily pursue active and healthy lifestyles wherever their travels may take them, without having to pay additional oversize bag fees.</p><p>Customers can check common oversize sports and music equipment as standard baggage, up to the maximum allowed dimensions and within the weight requirements. <a href="http://www.aa.com/checkedbags"><strong>Click here</strong></a> for their full policy. </p><p><strong>Further break-down of the new policy: </strong></p> <ul> <li>American will accept these oversize items as a standard checked bag without an additional oversize charge.</li> <li>The checked oversize bag counts toward a customer’s normal baggage allowance. For example, customers traveling within the United States, who used to pay $150 to check one oversize item such as a surfboard, will now pay $30 — the cost of a standard first bag — if the weight is less than 50 lbs. Customers traveling with skis or a snowboard will now be able to check in an equipment bag with the skis or snowboard as one bag (up to 50 lbs./62 in.).</li> <li>Due to special handling requirements, oversize items such as antlers, hang gliders, scuba tanks and kite/windsurfing items will continue to incur a flat $150 fee.</li> <li>Additional allowances/restrictions may apply based on destination, class of service, elite status, active U.S. military members or AAdvantage® cardmembers (on domestic American-operated itineraries). class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403454" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/chick-fil-a-employees-change-customers-flat-tire-in-drive-thru-line" title="Chick-fil-A employees change customer's flat tire in drive-thru line" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Chick_fil_A_employees_change_customer_s__0_7299603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Chick_fil_A_employees_change_customer_s__0_7299603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Chick_fil_A_employees_change_customer_s__0_7299603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Chick_fil_A_employees_change_customer_s__0_7299603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Chick_fil_A_employees_change_customer_s__0_7299603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chick-fil-A employees in Tennessee went above and beyond by changing the tire of a customer waiting in their drive-thru line. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chick-fil-A employees change customer's flat tire in drive-thru line</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 06:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chick-fil-A is well known for its customer service , which is why it might come as no surprise that a photo surfaced on social media of Chick-fil-A employees in Tennessee going above and beyond to change the tire of a customer waiting in their drive-thru line. </p><p>Brian Hall, of Houston, did not expect to get a flat tire in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru and he certainly did not expect the employees to stop what they were doing and change the tire for him. </p><p>Hall posted a photo of the Chick-fil-A employees changing his tire on Facebook and wrote, “My tire somehow went flat in the drive through so they rushed out to replace it for me with their hydraulic Jack.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tickets-on-sale-for-land-of-oz-theme-park" title="Tickets on sale for Land of Oz theme park" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Beech_Mountain_s_Land_of_Oz_a_tough_tick_0_7299210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Beech_Mountain_s_Land_of_Oz_a_tough_tick_0_7299210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Beech_Mountain_s_Land_of_Oz_a_tough_tick_0_7299210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Beech_Mountain_s_Land_of_Oz_a_tough_tick_0_7299210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Beech_Mountain_s_Land_of_Oz_a_tough_tick_0_7299210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The limited summer experience at Beech Mountain dates back to the 1970’s." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tickets on sale for Land of Oz theme park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dorthoy Gale's dream of going 'somewhere over the rainbow,' has become a reality and you can find that place 'way up high' in Beech Mountain, NC.</p><p>Tickets are now on sale to experience the Land of Oz, a peice of North Carolina history dating back to the 1970s. The Wizard of Oz themed amusement park drops visitors right in the center of Oz. Dorthy's house is decorated with antique furniture from the early 1900s. The expereince takes patrons through the Gale's home, down the basement and through a tornado.</p><p>"It's an exact replica of the house we walked through, on a 15 degree tilt, everything is the same," said the park's artistic director, Sean Barrett.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/passenger-survives-after-being-impaled-by-tripod-thrown-onto-california-freeway" title="Veteran survives after being impaled by tripod thrown onto California freeway" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Veteran_impaled_by_tripod_thrown_from_Ca_0_7298839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Veteran_impaled_by_tripod_thrown_from_Ca_0_7298839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Veteran_impaled_by_tripod_thrown_from_Ca_0_7298839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Veteran_impaled_by_tripod_thrown_from_Ca_0_7298839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Veteran_impaled_by_tripod_thrown_from_Ca_0_7298839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A veteran who was a passenger in a van survived being impaled by a tripod that authorities said was thrown from a California freeway overpass." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Veteran survives after being impaled by tripod thrown onto California freeway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 04:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say somebody stole a tripod from a California Department of Transportation crew and then dropped it from an overpass onto a Sacramento freeway, impaling the lung of a passenger in a van.</p><p>The driver of the van, Tim Page, tells KCRA-TV that he was on Interstate 5 Thursday morning when the yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the glass. Most Recent

York County neighbors frustrated over water ban
Cell phone companies offer apps to help customers avoid 'robocalls'
Family dog has to undergo surgery after being shot by deputy
Supreme Court won't hear case on military medical malpractice lawsuits
Tick season returns to the Carolinas data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/York_County_neighbors_frustrated_over_wa_0_7300737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/York_County_neighbors_frustrated_over_wa_0_7300737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/York_County_neighbors_frustrated_over_wa_0_7300737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/York_County_neighbors_frustrated_over_wa_0_7300737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>York County neighbors frustrated over water ban</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cell-phone-companies-offer-apps-to-help-customers-avoid-robocalls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Cell_phone_companies_offer_apps_to_help__0_7300200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Cell_phone_companies_offer_apps_to_help__0_7300200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Cell_phone_companies_offer_apps_to_help__0_7300200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Cell_phone_companies_offer_apps_to_help__0_7300200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Cell_phone_companies_offer_apps_to_help__0_7300200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cell phone companies offer apps to help customers avoid ‘robocalls'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-dog-has-to-undergo-surgery-after-being-shot-by-deputy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Family_dog_undergoes_surgery_after_being_0_7300442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Family_dog_undergoes_surgery_after_being_0_7300442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Family_dog_undergoes_surgery_after_being_0_7300442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Family_dog_undergoes_surgery_after_being_0_7300442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Family_dog_undergoes_surgery_after_being_0_7300442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family dog has to undergo surgery after being shot by deputy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/supreme-court-won-t-hear-case-on-military-medical-malpractice-lawsuits" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Supreme Court won't hear case on military medical malpractice lawsuits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tick-season-returns-to-the-carolinas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Consumer_Alert__How_to_spot_tick_bites_0_7299356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Consumer_Alert__How_to_spot_tick_bites_0_7299356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Consumer_Alert__How_to_spot_tick_bites_0_7299356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Consumer_Alert__How_to_spot_tick_bites_0_7299356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/21/Consumer_Alert__How_to_spot_tick_bites_0_7299356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tick season returns to the Carolinas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 