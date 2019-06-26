< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story414798008" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414798008" data-article-version="1.0">Beth Chapman not expected to recover, family sources say</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-414798008" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Beth Chapman not expected to recover, family sources say&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/beth-chapman-not-expected-to-recover-family-sources-say" data-title="Beth Chapman not expected to recover, family sources say" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/beth-chapman-not-expected-to-recover-family-sources-say" addthis:title="Beth Chapman not expected to recover, family sources say">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>

<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:33AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:35AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414798008");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414798008-414798067"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/chapman-rev_1561495271791_7442489_ver1.0_1280_720_1561548947358_7445509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/chapman-rev_1561495271791_7442489_ver1.0_1280_720_1561548947358_7445509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/chapman-rev_1561495271791_7442489_ver1.0_1280_720_1561548947358_7445509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/chapman-rev_1561495271791_7442489_ver1.0_1280_720_1561548947358_7445509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/chapman-rev_1561495271791_7442489_ver1.0_1280_720_1561548947358_7445509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414798008-414798067" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/chapman-rev_1561495271791_7442489_ver1.0_1280_720_1561548947358_7445509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/chapman-rev_1561495271791_7442489_ver1.0_1280_720_1561548947358_7445509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/chapman-rev_1561495271791_7442489_ver1.0_1280_720_1561548947358_7445509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/chapman-rev_1561495271791_7442489_ver1.0_1280_720_1561548947358_7445509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/chapman-rev_1561495271791_7442489_ver1.0_1280_720_1561548947358_7445509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414798008" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (FOX 11)</strong> - Beth Chapman's family is preparing for the worst, according to <a href="https://www.tmz.com/2019/06/25/beth-chapman-not-expected-recover-family/">TMZ</a>, who said that the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star is not expected to recover and remains hospitalized in Hawaii.</p><p><strong>Related: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/entertainment/-dog-the-bounty-hunter-star-beth-chapman-in-medically-induced-coma-report">'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman in medically-induced coma: report</a></strong></p><p>"Beth Chapman continues to be in a medically-induced coma in Honolulu," said Mona K. Wood, a representative for the family. Wood declined to comment further on Chapman's condition pending approval from family members. </p><p>Chapman has been battling stage 4 lung cancer. According to TMZ, she was hospitalized Saturday and placed in a medically-induced coma.</p><p>Her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman <a href="https://twitter.com/DogBountyHunter/status/1143341337049104385">shared a photo to Twitter</a> on Monday of his wife's hospital bed.</p> <section id="mobile-inline-banner-414653936">The image showed her hospital bracelet, bandages along with her manicured nails.</section> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! <a href="https://t.co/w8iWMYrWZd">pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd</a></p>— Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) <a href="https://twitter.com/DogBountyHunter/status/1143341337049104385?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"You all know how she is about HER NAILS !!," the tweet read.</p><p>The 51-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017.</p><p>TMZ reported that the star's mother flew class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403454" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/2020-democrats-converge-in-miami-for-1st-night-of-debates-1" title="2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates" data-articleId="414801651" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/2020_Democrats_converge_in_Miami_for_1st_0_7445714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/2020_Democrats_converge_in_Miami_for_1st_0_7445714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/2020_Democrats_converge_in_Miami_for_1st_0_7445714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/2020_Democrats_converge_in_Miami_for_1st_0_7445714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/2020_Democrats_converge_in_Miami_for_1st_0_7445714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ten presidential candidates, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are set to meet on the debate stage for the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to voters and attempt a breakout moment for their campaigns Cristina Rendon reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JUANA SUMMERS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ten presidential candidates, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are set to meet on the debate stage for the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to voters and attempt a breakout moment for their campaigns.</p><p>For many of the White House hopefuls, Wednesday's debate will be the highest-profile opportunity yet to offer their vision for the country.</p><p>Given the massive field, the debate will be split over two nights, with 10 other candidates - including former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders - appearing Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-" title="Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'" data-articleId="414645473" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump hit back Tuesday at Iran's inflammatory remarks declaring diplomacy between the two nations dead, while warning that any attack on America by the regime will be met with “overwhelming force.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump hit back Tuesday at Iran's inflammatory remarks declaring diplomacy between the two nations dead, while warning that any attack on America by the regime will be met with “overwhelming force.”</p><p>Abbas Mousavi, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, had said that newly announced U.S. sanctions against Iranian leadership meant permanently closing the “channel of diplomacy” between the two countries. President Hassan Rouhani said the White House is “afflicted by mental retardation.”</p><p>“Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality,” Trump said in a late morning tweet. “Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No More John Kerry & Obama!”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/chemical-in-spinach-enhances-physical-performance-should-be-added-to-doping-list-researchers-say" title="Chemical in spinach enhances physical performance, should be added to doping list, researchers say" data-articleId="414811097" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ecdysterone, a naturally occurring steroid hormone that is found in the leafy green vegetable has similar effects to steroid drugs, according to the study." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chemical in spinach enhances physical performance, should be added to doping list, researchers say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Popeye the cartoon sailor would eat spinach to quickly grow muscles, boost his strength and save the day, but while it’s just a cartoon, new research suggests Popeye may have actually been “doping.”</p><p>A study released by Freie Universitat Berlin suggests that a chemical found in spinach has similar effects to steroids, and should be added to the doping list.</p><p>Ecdysterone, a naturally occurring steroid hormone that is found in the leafy green vegetable has similar effects to steroid drugs, according to the study.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2020-democrats-converge-in-miami-for-1st-night-of-debates-1">
<h3>2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/city-leaders-host-community-forum-to-discuss-spike-in-violent-crimes">
<h3>City leaders host community forum to discuss spike in violent crimes</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mom-says-2-teens-heartbroken-after-friend-drowns-in-catawba-river">
<h3>Mom says 2 teens heartbroken after friend drowns in Catawba River</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-">
<h3>Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with 'overwhelming force'</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2020-democrats-converge-in-miami-for-1st-night-of-debates-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627_7445620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/city-leaders-host-community-forum-to-discuss-spike-in-violent-crimes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/City_leaders_host_community_forum_to_dis_0_7444992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="City_leaders_host_community_forum_to_dis_0_20190626025124"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>City leaders host community forum to discuss spike in violent crimes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mom-says-2-teens-heartbroken-after-friend-drowns-in-catawba-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mother_says_2_teens_heartbroken_after_fr_0_7445121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mother_says_2_teens_heartbroken_after_fr_0_20190626022559"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom says 2 teens heartbroken after friend drowns in Catawba River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran in the Oval Office at the White House on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 