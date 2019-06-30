< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mount Pleasant partygoers fall into creek as dock collapses e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Mount Pleasant partygoers fall into creek as dock collapses Mount Pleasant partygoers fall into creek as dock collapses addthis:title="Mount Pleasant partygoers fall into creek as dock collapses"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415578795.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415578795");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415578795-415578709"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three people are recovering from minor injuries after a dock collapsed at a coastal South Carolina restaurant, dumping 20 people into a tidal creek. Three people are recovering from minor injuries after a dock collapsed at a coastal South Carolina restaurant, dumping 20 people into a tidal creek. (Google Maps) (Google Maps)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415578795-415578709" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three people are recovering from minor injuries after a dock collapsed at a coastal South Carolina restaurant, dumping 20 people into a tidal creek. By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 30 2019 04:50PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Three people are recovering from minor injuries after a dock collapsed at a coastal South Carolina restaurant, dumping 20 people into a tidal creek.

Local news outlets report the dock collapsed Saturday at The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene, a restaurant in Mount Pleasant.

Town police called a diver to ensure everyone was out of the water.

Three people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Taylor Grooms tells WCSC-TV that a group was celebrating a friend's 30th birthday. They were lining the dock for a photograph when "all of the sudden we heard a loud crack."

Grooms says he and some others hung onto the side of the dock when it collapsed. More News Stories Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives
Posted Jun 30 2019 01:57PM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 05:05PM EDT

(FOX 10) — Thousands of fireworks have been recalled just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Grandma's Fireworks is recalling more than 37,000 fireworks because they are overloaded with explosives.

The recall includes 18 different products. data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Fireworks_recalled_due_to_being_overload_0_7458433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Fireworks_recalled_due_to_being_overload_0_7458433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Fireworks_recalled_due_to_being_overload_0_7458433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Fireworks_recalled_due_to_being_overload_0_7458433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Fireworks_recalled_due_to_being_overload_0_7458433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 01:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(FOX 10) — Thousands of fireworks have been recalled just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. </p><p>Grandma's Fireworks is recalling more than 37,000 fireworks because they are overloaded with explosives. </p><p>The recall includes 18 different products. A full list of products is available here.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-meets-kim-in-dmz-becomes-first-sitting-us-president-to-step-into-hermit-kingdom" title="Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea" data-articleId="415546389" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/30/trump%20kim%20use%20this%20cropped_1561896612639.jpg_7457787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South Korea. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Trump meets Kim in DMZ, becomes first sitting US president to step into North Korea
Posted Jun 30 2019 08:11AM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 11:10AM EDT

By Nicole Darrah (FOX NEWS) - With wide grins and a historic handshake, President Trump became the first sitting U.S. leader to set foot in North Korea when he took 20 steps into the Hermit Kingdom on Sunday.

Trump shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he crossed the low stone curb separating the North and the South at around 3:45 p.m. local time. The event in the Demilitarized Zone — which also included a roughly 50-minute meeting behind closed doors — marked a return to face-to-face contact between the two leaders after talks broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Trump said that the two leaders had agreed to revive talks on the pariah nation's nuclear program. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Florida police on lookout for 'Hamburglar' in fast food break-ins
Posted Jun 29 2019 04:01PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 04:02PM EDT

Florida authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who's been wryly christened a "modern-day Hamburglar" because he allegedly broke into two restaurants and cooked himself a snack before stealing from the establishments.

RELATED: Texas woman banned from Walmart after eating half a cake, demanding to pay half price

The Martin County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of the man on its Facebook page Friday. He most recently used a brick to smash the door of a Wendy's in Jensen Beach, started up the grill and cooked himself a burger before taking a safe. the post said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-fireworks-recalled-due-to-being-overloaded-with-explosives"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ grandmas fireworks recalled_1561917425788.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/west-charlotte-apartment-fire-leaves-residents-displaced"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_20190630145714"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>West Charlotte apartment fire leaves residents displaced</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hot-and-humid-the-name-of-the-game-next-few-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/jffrsn_1561910168462_7458046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Storms moving through Mount Jefferson. Featured Videos

Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives

West Charlotte apartment fire leaves residents displaced

Hot and humid the name of the game next few days

Air Quality Alert in Charlotte until 8 p.m. Saturday Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561927753017_7458634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three&#x20;people&#x20;are&#x20;recovering&#x20;from&#x20;minor&#x20;injuries&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;dock&#x20;collapsed&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;coastal&#x20;South&#x20;Carolina&#x20;restaurant&#x2c;&#x20;dumping&#x20;20&#x20;people&#x20;into&#x20;a&#x20;tidal&#x20;creek&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Google&#x20;Maps&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mount Pleasant partygoers fall into creek as dock collapses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-fireworks-recalled-due-to-being-overloaded-with-explosives" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/overnight-waffle-house-shooting-in-salisbury-leaves-1-injured" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561912887857_7458092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561912887857_7458092_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561912887857_7458092_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561912887857_7458092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/Untitled-1_1561912887857_7458092_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;person&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Waffle&#x20;House&#x20;in&#x20;Salisbury&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Google&#x20;Maps&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Overnight Waffle House shooting in Salisbury leaves 1 injured</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/9-people-treated-after-house-fire-near-speedway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/image%20_OP_41_CP__1561911109893.jpg_7458051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nine&#x20;people&#x20;were&#x20;treated&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;house&#x20;fire&#x20;broke&#x20;out&#x20;in&#x20;northeast&#x20;Charlotte&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9 people treated after house fire near Speedway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/west-charlotte-apartment-fire-leaves-residents-displaced" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/30/West_Charlotte_apartment_fire_leaves_res_0_7458292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>West Charlotte apartment fire leaves residents displaced</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 