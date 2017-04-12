Two arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier

- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Mangasha Dion Clark, 19, has been charged with murder and Reginald Lee Edmonds, 17, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The son of a Kannapolis police officer, Anthony was shot and killed in January 2017 while sitting in a car on Finchley Drive in east Charlotte.

Anthony had just spent the night celebrating his birthday with friends and family when he was killed.

An autopsy report revealed in early April that Anthony died of a gunshot wound to the head. He was also an organ donor, according to the report.

A reward of $20,000 was being offered for information in connection to this case. CMPD announced Wednesday they plan to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. with the latest developments in the Anthony Frazier homicide investigation.