Train carrying grain overturns north of Shelby, NC

Posted:Apr 18 2017 11:07AM EDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 12:07PM EDT

A train carrying grain has overturned near Airport Road just north of Shelby, NC, according to Cleveland County emergency management.

No further details have been made available.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep refreshing as we learn more.

