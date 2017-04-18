Train carrying grain overturns north of Shelby, NC

A train carrying grain has overturned near Airport Road just north of Shelby, NC, according to Cleveland County emergency management.
No further details have been made available.
We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep refreshing as we learn more.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
A train carrying grain has overturned near Airport Road just north of Shelby, NC, according to Cleveland County emergency management.
No further details have been made available.
We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep refreshing as we learn more.