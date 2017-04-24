Police: 13-year-old arrested for attempted rape

A 13-year-old has been arrested for the attempted rape of two young women in the Queen City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said on January 10, 2017 they responded to the 900 block of Brookrun Drive in reference to an attempted rape. Upon arrival, a 17-year-old said she was doing laundry at the apartment complex laundry room when another teenager entered the room.

As the 17-year-old was leaving the facility, the young man grabbed her, threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. While the victim was trying to fight off the suspect, a person entered the laundry room and the young teen fled the scene.

A K-9 Unit responded in an attempt to locate the suspect. After conducting a thorough search of the area, they were unable to locate him. Evidence gathered was submitted to the CMPD Crime Lab.

More than a week later, on January 23, officers responded to the 4400 block of Murrayhill Road in reference to a 24-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted while taking a walk on Murrayhill Road. The woman advised officers that she was attacked, forced to the ground and forcibly fondled by a teenage boy.

The woman further advised that she resisted and screamed and the suspect fled on foot. Responding officers and the Aviation Unit conducted a thorough search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect at that time.

Through diligent efforts, Sexual Assault Detectives said they were able to develop a suspect in these cases. They said a DNA sample was obtained and sent to the CMPD Crime Lab for analysis.

On Thursday, April 20, the CMPD’s Crime Lab sent information to detectives confirming the suspect’s identity. Detectives immediately obtained a secure custody order on the suspect.

On Friday, April 21, the suspect was located and arrested without incident and interviewed by Sexual Assault Detectives.

The suspect is charged with second-degree sex offense, attempted second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. Detectives are currently obtaining additional charges of attempting common law robbery, attempted second-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, and simple assault for the suspect’s involvement in the Murrayhill Road incident.

The 13-year-old is being held at the Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center. Due to his age, his name is not being released, police said.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information concerning this case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.