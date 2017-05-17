1 taken to the hospital after reported jet ski accident on Mountain Island Lake

- One person has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a reported jet ski accident on Mount Island Lake at Latta Plantation.

Crews with the Long Creek Fire Department and Huntersville Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in response to a jet skit accident.

According to Medic, crews were on scene with one patient attempting resuscitation efforts. The person was transported to Novant Health in Huntersville for further treatment.

@LongCreekFD *Latta Plantation Update* Fire/EMS crews arrived to find a possible drowning victim already on shore. Fire & EMS crews began CPR on arrival — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 17, 2017

Refresh for updates on this breaking story.