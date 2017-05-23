Family member: Missing Uber driver's car found, 2 in custody

- Family members tell FOX 46 Charlotte that the vehicle belonging to Marlo Medina-Chevez has been located and that two people are in custody.

The 44-year-old Uber driver has been missing since Saturday night. He was last seen driving his 2008 dark blue Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tag PDV-4382.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Missing Persons Unit has handed the case over to the Homicide Unit. The decision doesn't necessarily mean the 44-year-old has been killed, but it allows the use of additional resources.

[BREAKING] Family of Marlo Medina-Chevez, missing Uber driver, says his car has been found and two suspects apprehended. No word on Medina. pic.twitter.com/1G6LbxZnao — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) May 23, 2017

Related: Case of missing Uber driver handed over to homicide detectives

Detectives said during a press conference on Monday that they believe Medina-Chevez to be in "grave danger."

(Medina-Chevez)

No word yet on Medina-Chevez's whereabouts. The names of the two suspects have not yet been released. No charges have been filed at this time.

Officers met with friends and family of Medina-Chevez on Sunday. Elsa Medina reported that Mr. Medina-Chevez, her husband, is an Uber driver and left for work on Saturday to pick up a client. He never returned home.

Related: Family searches for missing Uber driver

Anyone who has further information about Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez or his dark blue Nissan Pathfinder is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Detective J. L. Tuttle is the lead detective in this case and his number is 704-336-8340.