Family member: Missing Uber driver's car found, 2 in custody
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Family members tell FOX 46 Charlotte that the vehicle belonging to Marlo Medina-Chevez has been located and that two people are in custody.
The 44-year-old Uber driver has been missing since Saturday night. He was last seen driving his 2008 dark blue Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tag PDV-4382.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Missing Persons Unit has handed the case over to the Homicide Unit. The decision doesn't necessarily mean the 44-year-old has been killed, but it allows the use of additional resources.
[BREAKING] Family of Marlo Medina-Chevez, missing Uber driver, says his car has been found and two suspects apprehended. No word on Medina. pic.twitter.com/1G6LbxZnao— David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) May 23, 2017
Detectives said during a press conference on Monday that they believe Medina-Chevez to be in "grave danger."
No word yet on Medina-Chevez's whereabouts. The names of the two suspects have not yet been released. No charges have been filed at this time.
Officers met with friends and family of Medina-Chevez on Sunday. Elsa Medina reported that Mr. Medina-Chevez, her husband, is an Uber driver and left for work on Saturday to pick up a client. He never returned home.
Anyone who has further information about Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez or his dark blue Nissan Pathfinder is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Detective J. L. Tuttle is the lead detective in this case and his number is 704-336-8340.