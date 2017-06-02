Thousands evacuated from German music festival

- Tens of thousands of music fans have reportedly been evacuated from a music festival in Germany late Friday evening after a reported bomb threat.

The dpa news agency reported Friday that the Rock am Ring festival was cleared out on its opening night after Koblenz police said they'd received information of a "concrete threat."

According to the Rock am Ring music festival’s Facebook page, “a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival.”

Those at the festival were asked to evacuate the Nürburgring, a motorsports complex which can hold up to 150,000 attending a festival such as this one, located in the town of Nürburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

Those at the festival reported seeing a near army of police officer and emergency officials flooding into the area. One person on social media noted that they have never seen so many ambulances in one place before this.

The line keeps moving, it is unbelievable how calm and efficient the evacuation @rar2017 has been pic.twitter.com/y8I5HHbYwB — Rick Fulker (@rickfulker) June 2, 2017

It wasn't immediately clear how many fans were in attendance, but some 90,000 were expected by the end of the weekend at the annual three-day event outside the western town of Nuerburg.

The German band Rammstein was the Friday night headliner, but hadn't yet started playing.

Festival organizers said they hope to continue the music lineup Saturday.

Airborne security at Nürburgring. pic.twitter.com/8KSFuFpFDC — Rick Fulker (@rickfulker) June 2, 2017

No word from police on if anything credible has been found.

The U.S. State Department has issued several travel advisories for citizens traveling to Europe this summer following the attack in Brussels on March 22 and the Manchester Arena attack which killed 20 people on May 22. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report