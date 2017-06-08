Church bus carrying student missionaries overturns

- Police are on the scene of an accident involving a church bus transporting student missionaries has overturned in Fulton County just west of Atlanta, injuring at least 17.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. along Camp Creek Parkway between Butner and Merk roads. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. to find a charter bus completely overturned with portions of it crashed, resting next to a dark-colored sedan.

Fire officials said 17 people were injured including children. Three air ambulances were brought in to transport patients along with several Grady EMS ambulances. The extent of the injuries were not immediately known.

Circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

"PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta."

