Police: Man shot to death inside his car in NW Charlotte

- A man was found shot to death inside his car Monday night in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

At 7:08 p.m. Monday, June 12 officers were called to the 4500 block of Hovis Road for reports of shots fired in the area. Once on scene, officers received another 911 call stating a person was shot inside their vehicle in the 300 block of N. Hoskins Road.

N. Hoskins Road blocked off and filled with police after deadly shooting in North East Charlotte. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/VUms3Pn17P — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) June 13, 2017

When the officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He was seated in the driver's seat of a white car which had struck a power pole on N. Hoskins Road.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. His identity will be released pending family notification.

CMPD officers focusing on a white car at the crime scene of a deadly shooting. Car is partially covered w/ a white sheet. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/vZTrbTQuyB — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) June 13, 2017

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are currently on scene canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses to this incident. Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

This deadly shooting marks the city's 41st homicide of 2017. This remains an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers.