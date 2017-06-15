Sheriff: Man found shot to death in his front yard in Chesterfield County

- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in his front yard, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks.

Neighbors discovered the man in his front yard around 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at 3196 Sam Jones Road, south of Chesterfield.

Sheriff Brooks tells FOX 46 Charlotte neighbors thought they heard gunshots Wednesday night and didn't think much of it until they found their neighbor dead in his front yard.

The investigation is a slow-go due to rattlesnakes, tarantulas and pythons throughout the victim's home.

Sheriff's Brooks said a crew from Charlotte is coming to the scene to help clear venomous snakes from the crime scene.