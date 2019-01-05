Vehicle crash in south west Charlotte leads to pedestrian death
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash detectives are investigating a fatal crash in South West Charlotte.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the 9600 block of S. Tryon Street near John Prince Road.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the second pedestrian death in Charlotte, only a week into the new year.
This investigation is still ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Keep refreshing and stay with FOX 46 Charlotte as new information is released.