Bumper cars are the new trend in ice skating

- An ice rink in Rhode Island is telling people to put away their skates and buckle up for a ride in ice bumper cars.

The Providence Rink at the Alex and Ani City Center has transformed into a swirling, racing, bumping course of freezing cold action.

The round, single-driver, motorized bumper cars spin and slide across the ice and into one another.

Picture inner tubes on wheels, like the ones you’d find at the fair.

According to the rink’s website, Providence is the first city in New England and third in the country to host ice bumper cars.

Each ride costs $12 and lasts 20 minutes.

Bumper ice cars take the rink every day of the week but are cleared at various times to make way for traditional ice skating.