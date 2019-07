Rajah the Tiger at Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, NC (Credit: Carolina Tiger Rescue).

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A tiger with a special connection to the Charlotte area is celebrating a birthday this week at Carolina Tiger Rescue.

Rajah Tiger turned 15-years-old on July 15. The big cat came to Carolina Tiger Rescue, located in Pittsboro, NC, in 2005 when he was about 6 months old.

His arrival in the Carolinas remains a mystery. According to the Rescue, Rajah was found wandering a county road outside of Charlotte, NC.

"To this day, we have no idea how Rajah ended up there," the rescue said.

Rajah was caught and sent to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro before eventually calling Carolina Tiger Rescue home.

Rajah's arrival was a big deal, as it revered Carolina Tiger Rescue's eight-year pause in rescues.

"We are fortunate to have been able to spend every one of Rajah's birthdays with him and watch him grow up into the beautiful tiger he is. He is our most social tiger and can be found greeting visitors with a chuffle."

Happy Birthday, Rajah!

