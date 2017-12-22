Cat heading home to Georgia after cross-country hitchhiking trip

Posted: Dec 22 2017 07:15AM EST

Video Posted: Dec 22 2017 05:47PM EST

Updated: Dec 22 2017 05:49PM EST

POOLER, Ga. - It was quite a big journey for such a small cat, but "Kitty Bitty" is finally heading home just in time for Christmas.

The cat managed to hitch a cross-country ride from Georgia to California in a Pepsi truck around the Fourth of July.

Animal services workers in Riverside County near Los Angeles picked him up at a distribution center for the soda company.

Thanks to Kitty Bitty's tags workers were able to track down his family to Pooler, Georgia, just outside Savannah.

Employees at the Riverside County Animal Services' shelter pooled their own money to help get the kitty a flight home.

They all wrote goodbyes on Kitty Bitty's carrier before sending him off with an ASPCA representative.

Safe travels Kitty Bitty!

