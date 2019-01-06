12-year-old boy still missing after Amber Alert was canceled

- The Amber Alert for Anthony Diaz has been canceled, but the child is still missing.

A statewide amber alert was put in place this morning for a missing 12-year-old boy.

The Mount Airy Police Department is looking for Anthony Manuel Diaz who may have been abducted. Diaz is a Hispanic male, about 4 feet 7 inches tall and 78 pounds.

He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing blue and gray pajamas with a shark on the shirt.

The Mount Airy Police Department is asking anyone with information on the abduction of Diaz contact them immediately at (336) 374-0822 or call 911 or *HP.

