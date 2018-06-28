Chocolate glazed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme for World Chocolate Day July 7

What's better than chocolate? How about chocolate glazed doughnuts!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be putting a twist on their famous glaze in celebration of World Chocolate Day. Participating shops on six continents will offer the choice of Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts to customers for a full 24 hours, while supplies last.

The last time Krispy Kreme offered this chocolate treat was in celebration for the total solar eclipse.

World Chocolate Day is July 7. Participating locations in North Carolina include:

If you'd like to learn more about Krispy KReme's World Chocolate Day, click here: https://www.krispykreme.com/worldchocolateday