Chocolate glazed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme for World Chocolate Day July 7
What's better than chocolate? How about chocolate glazed doughnuts!
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be putting a twist on their famous glaze in celebration of World Chocolate Day. Participating shops on six continents will offer the choice of Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts to customers for a full 24 hours, while supplies last.
The last time Krispy Kreme offered this chocolate treat was in celebration for the total solar eclipse.
World Chocolate Day is July 7. Participating locations in North Carolina include:
Asheville
Boone
Burlington
Charlotte
Clemmons
Durham
Fayetteville
Fuquay Varina
Gastonia
Goldsboro
Greensboro
Greenville
Hendersonville
Hickory
High Point
Knightdale
Lenoir
Matthews
Raleigh
Rocky Mount
Salisbury
Wake Forest
Wilmington
Winston-Salem
Participating locations in South Carolina include:
Aiken
Anderson
Cayce
Charleston
Columbia
Florence
Greenville
Indian Land
Lexington
Rock Hill
Spartanburg
If you'd like to learn more about Krispy KReme's World Chocolate Day, click here: https://www.krispykreme.com/worldchocolateday