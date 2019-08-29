< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story426172839" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426172839" data-article-version="1.0">College football players shave heads to stand in solidarity with beloved coach battling cancer</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426172839" data-article-version="1.0">College football players shave heads to stand in solidarity with beloved coach battling cancer</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-426172839" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=College football players shave heads to stand in solidarity with beloved coach battling cancer&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/college-football-players-shave-heads-to-stand-in-solidarity-with-beloved-coach-battling-cancer" data-title="College football players shave heads to stand in solidarity with beloved coach battling cancer" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/college-football-players-shave-heads-to-stand-in-solidarity-with-beloved-coach-battling-cancer" addthis:title="College football players shave heads to stand in solidarity with beloved coach battling cancer"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426172839.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426172839");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426172839-426172897"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085332712_7624498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085332712_7624498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085332712_7624498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085332712_7624498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085332712_7624498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lyon College Football" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Lyon College Football</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426172839-426172897" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085332712_7624498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085332712_7624498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085332712_7624498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085332712_7624498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/29/Football-Team_1567085332712_7624498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lyon College Football" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Lyon College Football</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:27AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:36AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> (FOX 5 DC)</strong> - The Lyon College's football team in Arkansas is more than just a squad, it’s a brotherhood.</p> <p>Because when the team learned offensive coordinator, Kris Sweet, was diagnosed with cancer some players wanted to show their support, so they shaved their heads. </p> <p>In a touching video upload to the athletic department’s <a href="https://twitter.com/LyonScotsFball">Twitter</a> handle, one by one players shuffled into Coach Sweet’s office to exchange bear hugs. You can hear more than one player saying, “It’s all for you coach.”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Recently our Offensive Coordinator, Kris Sweet, was diagnosed with cancer. So members from the team shaved their heads to support him. Truly a SPECIAL team here at Lyon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SweetStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SweetStrong</a> 🔴⚔️⚪️ <a href="https://t.co/LDmhvpCHgR">pic.twitter.com/LDmhvpCHgR</a></p> — Lyon College Football (@LyonScotsFball) <a href="https://twitter.com/LyonScotsFball/status/1166378083919761409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>In a separate tweet from Coach Calvin Powell, he posted pictures of the squad with the caption: </p> <blockquote> <p>When @LyonScotsFball players say they got your back it's not just talk </p> </blockquote> <p>He even shared a clip of one of the player's getting his long hair shaved off -- that's more than support, that's love! Many other people jumped on the thread to show the team their support. </p> <p>One person tweeted, "God bless you Coach! Looks like you got some warriors, ready to battle for/with you!" </p> <p>"Need to nickname em Popeyes. That line is around the block. 